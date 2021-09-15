No one can stop progress of Iran's nuclear program: Eslami

Vice-President and the Head of Atomic Energy Organization of the Islamic Republic of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami made the comments while talking to reporters after a meeting at the Iranian Parliament to discuss earlier this week's visit of the IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi to Iran on Wednesday.

"I presented a report on Mr. Grossi's visit to the lawmakers," Eslami said.

The Iranian nuclear chief added Iran's nuclear program, which is peaceful, must be completely transparent and in accordance with the law and with an emphasis on the Parliament's "Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions and Protect Rights of the People".

He added that "Iran's sworn enemies oppose the country's progress and do not tolerate this progress. Under the nuclear deal, they were obliged to help Iran, but they did not help. What Iran has achieved in the field of nuclear energy is based on domestic research and development, and no one can stop this progress."

The AEOI head also said that the main concern of the lawmakers was that the nuclear organization of Iran should vigorously advance its plans and that the implementation of Iran's plans should not be delayed under pressure from outside.

Elsewhere, Eslami said that a number of IAEA CCTV cameras that had been installed in accordance with the nuclear deal (JCPOA) had been removed as the other parties did not abide by their obligations.

"A number of cameras that had been installed in accordance with the JCPOA, but given the non-compliance of the other parties with their obligations under the JCPOA, they were no longer needed," he said.

The nuclear chief added that a number of those cameras had been damaged in recent acts of sabotage by the enemies at Iranian nuclear sites and that issue resulted in the very strict and counterproductive IAEA reports on Iranian nuclear programm.

He also noted that the Iranian nuclear agency will try to make sure that "Firstly, the IAEA will raise not doubts about the peaceful nuclear program, and secondly, the JCPOA commitments that according to the Parliament's law must not continue will not continue."

A lawmaker told Mehr correspondent that in the meeting with the lawmakers, Eslami had said that Iran had signed no agreement with the IAEA chief and that the Parliament's legislation will act as a base for the future activities of the AEOI.

