Iran nuclear chief, Austria diplomat discuss JCPOA in Vienna

The Iranian ambassador to Vienna Abbass Bagherpour Ardakani has posted on his Twitter account that the head of the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI) held a meeting with the Secretary-General of Austria's Foreign Ministry.

Iran representative to the IAEA and the spokesman for the AEOI Behrouz Kamalvandi were also present in the meeting.

According to the Iranian ambassador to Austria, the Iran nuclear chief Eslami and the Austrian official praised longstanding bilateral relations between the two countries and their shared interests in the expansion of those ties.

Bagherpour also said that the two sides also discussed the latest developments revolving around the Iranian nuclear deal or the JCPOA.

