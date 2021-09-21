IAEO chief urged US to remove anti-Iranian sanctions

In an interview with NHK, Iran's atomic energy chief said the United States should lift all of its sanctions against Iran y in order to resume the stalled negotiations on reviving a 2015 nuclear deal.

Mohammad Eslami stressed that the US should rectify what he called wrong policies.

He told NHK that the US has failed to implement the duties and obligations it agreed to in the 2015 nuclear pact.

He added that the US should remove all its sanctions and quickly come back to the agreement. He said Iran will take action step by step, in accordance with what the US does.

The US administration under Donald Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018 and re-imposed sanctions on Tehran.

