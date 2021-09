Mohammad Eslami, the Vice President and Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, arrived in Vienna on Sunday to attend the 65th Annual Regular Session of the IAEA General Conference.

The 65th Annual Regular Session of the IAEA General Conference is being held from 20 to 24 September 2021 at the Vienna International Centre (VIC) in Vienna, Austria, where high-ranking officials and representatives from the IAEA Member States will consider a range of issues.

