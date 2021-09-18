UK, German FMs stress need to revive JCPOA talks

"Phone call by Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and new UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss. We will continue to close UK-German cooperation on foreign & security policy", announced the German Foreign Ministry in its Twitter account.

"Agreed that there is an urgent need for renewed talks with Iran on the JCPOA", the ministry added.

Issues related to foreign policy, security, as well as negotiations related to the JCPOA have been the focus of the Maas and Truss talks.

The talks came as three European member states, including Britain, France, and Germany, issued a statement at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors calling for an immediate halt to uranium enrichment of more than 20%.

