Iran, IAEA stress cementing ties based on mutual respect

Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Chief Mohammad Eslami and the Director-General of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi met and held talks in Austrian capital of Vienna on Monday evening.

During the meeting, the two sides stressed the need to establish ties based on mutual respect and good faith.

In addition, AEOI chief and IAEA director general exchanged their views on mutual cooperation in various areas and issues of mutual interests.

Earlier, AEOI Chief Mohammad Eslami, who is in Vienna to take part in the 65th General Conference of IAEA, met and held talks with his Russian counterpart, the Director-General of Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation (ROSATOM) Alexey Likhachev.

The 65th General Conference of the IAEA is underway with the participation of representatives of 171 countries. From Iran, the head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami and the envoy to IAEA Kazem Gharibabadi are attending the event.

MA/IR84478049