Vienna talks to resume in coming weeks: Iran FM spokesman

Speaking on Tuesday during a press conference, the spokesman of the Iranian Foreign Ministry Saeed Khatibzadeh said that the Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian who is in New York to attend UN General Assembly will hold separate meetings with the EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell and the foreign ministers of the remaining participants in the JCPOA.

"The Vienna talks will resume soon in the next few weeks, and this has been announced to the P4 + 1," Khatibzadeh said.

He added that the new diplomatic team of the new administration in Iran is finalizing their consultations on the talks.

Meanwhile, the spokesman said that a meeting between Iran and the P4+1 is not on the agenda of the Iranian delegation in New York, noting that all the 4+1 top diplomats might not be present in New York.

Also, the German top diplomat Heiko Maas announced on Tuesday that he will hold talks with the Iranian delegation in New York on the JCPOA. Mass also stressed the need to resume the Vienna talks.

Previously, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian had announced that world powers and Iran would probably meet on the sidelines of the annual UNGA meeting.

