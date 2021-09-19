MP blames western powers for lack of success in Vienna talks

In an interview with Mehr news agency on Sun., Mahmoud Abbaszadeh Meshkini lashed out at European countries that are parties to the Vienna talks on reviving the Iran nuclear deal or JCPOA because they did not live up to their commitments in accordance with the JCPOA.

"If the nuclear talks failed, Western countries must be blamed in this respect, because the Islamic Republic of Iran negotiated with these countries and signed the nuclear deal but unfortunately, they did not fulfill their obligations under JCPOA."

European countries involved in nuclear talk including France, UK and Germany acted against the provisions stipulated in JCPOA, the lawmakers said, adding, “Not only these European countries did not lift sanctions imposed against Iran, but also they intensified sanctions even in importing medicines needed in the country to fight against coronavirus.”

JCPOA is an agreement according to which the Islamic Republic of Iran reduced and suspended a number of its obligations under the deal after European parties failed to live up to their JCPOA obligation, the lawmaker underlined.

In this regard, the Islamic Republic of Iran accepted IAEA monitoring beyond the ‘safeguards’ agreement so that Western countries lift sanctions imposed against the country in return, he opined.

Abbaszadeh Meshkini added that the ball is now in the western powers' court, underlining that the results of the previous rounds of the negotiations must be first elaborated on and then a new round begins.

The Islamic Republic of Iran complied with all JCPOA obligations fully but European countries and the United States, in particular, failed to live up to their commitments under JCPOA and Washington withdrew from JCPOA unilaterally, he said, adding, “Naturally, they must first return to JCPOA since they failed to live up to their commitments and after that, Islamic Republic of Iran will fully comply with its commitments under JCPOA.”

