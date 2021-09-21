Iran nuclear chief, German energy min. discuss JCPOA, ties

Kazem Gharibabadi, the Permanent Ambassador of Iran in International Organizations in Vienna posted on his Twitter account that the heads of Iranian and German delegations at the International Energy Atomic Organization (IAEA) General Conference met on the sidelines of the event on Tuesday.

According to Gharibabadi, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and developments around the Iranian nuclear deal or the JCPOA.

Also on the sidelines of the IAEA meeting on Monday, the AEOI chief Mohammad Eslami also held separate meetings with the Director-General of Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation (ROSATOM) Alexey Likhachev and later with the IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi.

KI/4000630000492