'Odor' to go on screen at Toronto Multicultural Film Festival

In inits third international presence, 'Odor' will take part in the 4th edition of the Toronto Multicultural Film Festival (MFF).

The Toronto Multicultural Film Festival is organized by the Toronto Film Forum (TFF) from September 23 to 28, 2021 in Canada.

‘Odor' has already been screened at the Noble International Film Festival in India and London Lift-Off Film Festival.

The script of the movie, starring Farzin Mohaddes, was inspired by the story of "Nightmare of Awakening" written by Iranian poet Qeysar Aminpour.

