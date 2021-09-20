'Playmaker' to vie at Sportfilm Liberec Intl. Ficts Festival

The movie narrates the story of a rural woman who is a soccer player and lives in northern Iran and has difficulty achieving her professional aspirations.

The event is set to be held from September 30 to October 10, 2021.

Sportfilm Liberec International Ficts Festival 2021 is an international competition festival of television and theatrical films focusing on topics such as Olympic ideas, Olympic Games, and sport.

The aim of the festival is to award films in particular categories and the best film of all categories.

