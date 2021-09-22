  1. Culture
'Two Dogs' to go on screen at Warsaw FilmFest.

TEHRAN, Sep. 22 (MNA) – Iranian film 'Two Dogs' directed by Amir Azizi will take part in the 37th Warsaw International Film Festival in Poland.

The movie is produced by the prominent Iranian actor Navid Mohammadzadeh.

Established in 1985, the Warsaw Film Festival joined in 2009 the elite group of events recognized by the International Federation of Film Producers Associations (www.fiapf.org) as international film festivals – next to Cannes, Venice, Berlin, Locarno, San Sebastian, Karlovy Vary, Tokyo, Moscow, Mar del Plata, Montreal, Shanghai, Cairo, Goa, and Tallinn.

The festival does its best to make sure that its audiences get to know the latest and most interesting trends in world cinema as soon as possible. In this way, WFF audiences could discover American independent cinema as well as Asian, Latin American, Iranian, Russian, and Romanian cinema. 

The Warsaw International Film Festival will be held this year on October 8-17.

