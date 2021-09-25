‘Lady of the city’ goes to Golden Apricot Yerevan FilmFest.

Directed by Maryam Bahrololoomi and produced by Pegah Ahmadi, the film ‘Lady of the city’ has been selected to participate in the international competition section of the 18th Golden Apricot Yerevan international film festival (GAIFF).

Fereshteh Sadre Orafaee, Behnaz Jafari, Galareh Abbasi, Saman Saffari, Mohammad Valizadegan, Ali Kian Arsi, Taranom Kazemi, Behrang Alavi, Yousef Teymouri and Mahlagha Bagheri are among the cast members of the film.

The synopsis of the ‘Lady of the city' read, "One of the worst punishments is to imprison yourself forever in the middle of an unintentional mistake or wrong wish, as if you have no way forward, no way back, and no place to stay and no place to go."

Golden Apricot Yerevan International Film Festival's impassioned mantra is to build bridges and foster dialogue between different cultures. Golden Apricot Yerevan International Film Festival welcomes films representing diverse ethnic groups, religions, and nations that depict the human experience.

This festival wants to show the everyday lives of ordinary and extraordinary people alike, along with their troubles and joys. Illustrating their journey as they try to find meaning and struggle to redefine themselves in a world that recognizes fewer and fewer boundaries and is always changing.

The 18th Golden Apricot Yerevan International Film Festival (GAIFF) will be held on October 3-10, 2021 in Yerevan, Armenia.

