A terrorist team in West Azerbaijan province dismantled

The statement by the Iranian Intelligence Ministry issued on Sunday afternoon said that the intelligence forces identified and dismantled an anti-revolutionary (adversary) team of terrorists on the road between Piranshahr to Naqadeh in West Azerbaijan.

The statement added that two members of the terrorist team were killed in the armed clashes with the security forces while some others were arrested.

It also said that the terrorist team was planning to carry out assassinations against military and law enforcement forces in the region, extort money from the wealthy people in the region to hand it over to the anti-revolutionary groups, threaten and beat some local residents and prominent figures in the region.

The Intelligence Ministry added that a large volume of weapons and ammunition were also seized from the terrorist team.

MNA/IRIB