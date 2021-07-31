  1. Politics
Jul 31, 2021, 4:28 PM

Two ISIL-backed gangs dismantled in Iraqi Kurdistan

Two ISIL-backed gangs dismantled in Iraqi Kurdistan

TEHRAN, Jul. 31 (MNA) – According to security officials of the Iraqi Kurdistan region, members of two ISIL-backed gangs who were planning to carry out terrorist moves in the region, were arrested.

Kurdish intelligence service announced that two dangerous ISIL-backed terrorist gangs were dismantled in Sulaymaniyah and Chamchamal.

During the three days of various security operations in Sulaymaniyah and Chamchamal area, eight ISIL-affiliated terrorists were arrested and handed to the judiciary, said the statement released by Kurdish intelligence service.

The statement said that the members of these gangs were identified and arrested following investigations.

Some of them were preparing to carry out explosions in the Kurdistan region, the statement added.

RHM/FNA14000509000577

News Code 176759
مرضیه رحمانی
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/176759/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 13 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News