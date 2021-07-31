Two ISIL-backed gangs dismantled in Iraqi Kurdistan

Kurdish intelligence service announced that two dangerous ISIL-backed terrorist gangs were dismantled in Sulaymaniyah and Chamchamal.

During the three days of various security operations in Sulaymaniyah and Chamchamal area, eight ISIL-affiliated terrorists were arrested and handed to the judiciary, said the statement released by Kurdish intelligence service.

The statement said that the members of these gangs were identified and arrested following investigations.

Some of them were preparing to carry out explosions in the Kurdistan region, the statement added.

