Sep 15, 2021, 4:32 PM

Terrorist team dismantled, Iran intel. ministry says

TEHRAN, Sep. 15 (MNA) – The Iranian Ministry of Intelligence said on Wednesday that a terrorist team sponsored by intelligence services of adversary countries was identified and targeted.

The Minister of Intelligence of Iran said in a statement on Wednesday that a terrorist team sponsored by intelligence services of adversary countries was identified and targeted. 

According to the statement, the terrorist team, which was planning to attack and commit acts of terrorism against some of the most sensitive and vital centers of the country, was dismantled by the Ministry of Intelligence.

The ministry further said it will give further details on the operation later.

