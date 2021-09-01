IRGC dismantles terrorist group in W Iran

According to a statement by the Public Relations of IRGC's Beitol Moghadas in Kordsetan province, a counter-revolutionary team has been dismantled in Sarvabad in a clash with IRGC forces.

A number of counter-revolutionary forces were killed and wounded, and a considerable amount of equipment and ammunition were seized by Sarvabad IRGC forces during the operation, the statement added.

The terrorist team entered Iran from the border of Iraqi Kurdistan with the intention of conducting acts of sabotage, the IRGC's statement noted.

TOP PHOTO: On the sidelines of IRGC's military drill Great Prophet-12 on Qeshm Island in Dec. 2018

