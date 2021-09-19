  1. Culture
Sep 19, 2021, 6:00 PM

Iranian short film to vie at Panamanian intl. film festival

TEHRAN, Sep. 19 (MNA) – Iranian short film 'House of Fortune', directed by Adel Ma'shouri, is to take part in the 8th edition of the Panamanian International film festival in the US.

The Iranian film will compete with rivals from the USA, Panama, Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador, Chile, Guatemala, Brazil, Venezuela, and Canada in this event.

'House of Fortune' narrates the story of a girl on her wedding night.

The Panamanian International Film Festival in Los Angeles (PIFF/LA) was created to cast a spotlight on the emerging film industry in Panama and to create exchanges and networking opportunities with the film industry in the US.

PIFF/LA features works by established and emerging Latinx filmmakers from Panama, the US, and around the globe, including work in both English and Spanish.

This year PANAFEST 2021 returns as a live event on October 8 through 10 at Hollywood’s Raleigh Studios.

