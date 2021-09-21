556 works submitted to Intl. FilmFest. for Children & Youth

The 118 foreign works is comprising 62 feature films including 32 animated and 30 feature-length movies from 32 countries as well as 56 short movies including 21 short animated and 35 short feature

In the national section, some 438 Iranian films including 248 short, 119 short animated, 30 feature-length, 14 feature, 12 web series, 19 corona-narrations have been submitted to the festival's secretariat.

In collaboration with the Iranian Cinema Organization, Farabi Cinematic Foundation, and Isfahan Municipality, this edition of the festival will be held from October 8 to 13, 2020 under the supervision of Alireza Tabesh.

ZZ/