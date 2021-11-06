'Nightly Whispers' to go on screen at Izmir Short FilmFest.

The 17-minute short film, “Nightly Whispers” by Omid Abdollahi has made it to the 22nd edition of the International Izmir Short Film Festival in Turkey.

The short film will be screened at the short film panorama program of this festival which will be held from 22 November to 28, 2021.

“Nightly Whispers” depicts the story of a single dad whose daughter is in a relationship with an unknown guy. The girl refuses to introduce the guy to his father but after all, they meet and at that point, the father encounters something awkward and intolerable.

Hadi Eftekharzadeh and Amir Reza Ranjbaran are among the cast of this short film.

Izmir International Short Film Festival has been holding its place as being one of the greatest film events in Turkey and it will meet with its audience for the 22nd time this year.

The festival is the first film festival that gives international awards for short films. It began to show its films in 2000 and since then it has been one of the most esteemed festivals for film lovers.

