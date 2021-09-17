  1. Politics
Islands of Abu Musa, Greater, Lesser Tunbs belong to Iran

TEHRAN, Sep. 17 (MNA) – Reacting to 149th statement of foreign ministers of Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC), Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman stressed that islands of Abu Musa, Greater and Lesser Tunbs definitely belong to Iran.

Boring and repetitive statements made in this regard will never change anything regarding possession of the Islamic Republic of Iran over these islands, he added.

Islamic Republic of Iran rejects any interference in its peaceful nuclear and missile program as well as issues related to its deterrent defense policies, he emphasized.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman reiterated that strengthening cooperation and developing relations with all neighbors without foreign interference is priority of current administration. 

There are rare countries as PGCC’s member states which are trying to impose their anti-Iranian views, he said.

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council should know that unacceptable requests, false accusations against the Islamic Republic of Iran and repeated allegations are not the solution to problems in the region and these countries need to change the paradigm towards establishing constructive interaction and cooperation, Khatibzadeh said.

