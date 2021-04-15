  1. Politics
Apr 15, 2021, 12:48 PM

PGCC urges 6 Arab states to meddle with Iran nuclear talks

PGCC urges 6 Arab states to meddle with Iran nuclear talks

TEHRAN, Apr. 15 (MNA) – In separate letters to FMs of six Araba countries, the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC) Secretary-General Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf called for their interference with the ongoing Iran nuclear talks in Vienna.

Al-Hajraf also wrote to the foreign ministers of the United States, Russia, China, France, Britain, and Germany, claiming that the PGCC plays a key role in strengthening the security and stability of the region.

He has reportedly said that the current talks in Vienna should not only focus on Iran's nuclear program.

As he said, Vienna talks must include Iran's behavior in the region as well as its ballistic missiles and drones.

The PGCC claimed that Iran's 60% uranium enrichment is very dangerous for the security of the region and the world and the international community must act responsibly in the face of this dangerous development that threatens.

Iran has criticized PGCC member states for following Riyadh in the “failed Iranophobia project” and urged them to consider whether the pursuit of this wrong process has brought them any achievement in regional stability and security.

The Saudi regime promotes hate and violence in the region by taking hostage the PGCC and its meetings and imposing its malign viewpoints.

HJ/FNA14000126000114

News Code 172132
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/172132/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News