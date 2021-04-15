PGCC urges 6 Arab states to meddle with Iran nuclear talks

Al-Hajraf also wrote to the foreign ministers of the United States, Russia, China, France, Britain, and Germany, claiming that the PGCC plays a key role in strengthening the security and stability of the region.

He has reportedly said that the current talks in Vienna should not only focus on Iran's nuclear program.

As he said, Vienna talks must include Iran's behavior in the region as well as its ballistic missiles and drones.

The PGCC claimed that Iran's 60% uranium enrichment is very dangerous for the security of the region and the world and the international community must act responsibly in the face of this dangerous development that threatens.

Iran has criticized PGCC member states for following Riyadh in the “failed Iranophobia project” and urged them to consider whether the pursuit of this wrong process has brought them any achievement in regional stability and security.

The Saudi regime promotes hate and violence in the region by taking hostage the PGCC and its meetings and imposing its malign viewpoints.

