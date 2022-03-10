Iran rejects Arab League Council's accusations as "shameless"

In a statement on Thursday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh condemned as "shameless" the accusations leveled against Tehran at the 157th regular session of the Council of the Arab League at the level of foreign ministers held in Cairo, Egypt.

The spokesman dismissed repeated and baseless accusations of Iranian interference in the internal affairs of other countries, saying that those accusations were leveled by countries that have a long history of inciting violence and conflict, particularly in Yemen and the West Asian and North African regions.

Khatibzadeh described such repetitive statements as an obstacle to strengthening Iran's relations with its neighbors and reiterated the Islamic Republic of Iran's constant position in inviting its neighbors to dialogue and resolving misunderstandings through diplomatic channels.

As regards the three Iranian islands, the spokesman said that the actions of the Islamic Republic of Iran have taken place within the framework of exercising its sovereignty and territorial integrity and condemned foreign meddling in that regard.

He also called the preservation and consolidation of the nuclear achievements and defense capabilities among the strategic policies of the country and stressed the ineffectiveness of such statements in the peaceful development of nuclear power.

KI