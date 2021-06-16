PGCC insisting on participating in nuclear talks with Iran

The 148th meeting of foreign ministers of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC) was held on Wed. at the PGCC Secretariat in Riyadh, capital of Saudi Arabia, with the aim of strengthening member states' strategic relations and discussing the latest regional and international developments.

The Foreign Ministers of PGCC member states in the final statement of the meeting stressed the need for members of the Council to participate in the nuclear talks with the Islamic Republic of Iran, ‘Sky News’ reported.

The UAE-based Al-Ain website reported the full text of the statement, saying that member states of the Council congratulated the UAE on its election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

In another part of the statement, without mentioning aggression of the Saudi coalition, PGCC member states accused Yemeni army and popular committees, and called their action "a threat to regional and global security."

The PGCC member states called on the international community to step up its efforts to prevent military weapons from reaching Yemeni army and popular committees, without mentioning US arms supplies to Saudi Arabia.

