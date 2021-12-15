Tehran cannot stand interference in nuclear, defense program

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman made the remarks on Wednesday in reaction to the final statement of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC) in Riyadh on Wednesday.

"It was supposed that with the recent diplomatic movements between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC), a new approach will be adopted by the council towards regional cooperation," Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

Khatibzadeh called on some PGCC members to revise their approaches towards regional issues and replace repeated accusations with cooperation.

The Islamic Republic of Iran does not tolerate any interference in its peaceful nuclear and defense program, as well as the affairs related to its military policies and deterrent defense, the spokesman further stressed.

Three Iranian islands of Abu Musa and Greater and Lesser Tunbs are the inseparable and permanent part of Iran's territory, he added.

Iran considers any claims against these islands as interference in internal affairs and territorial integrity and it strongly condemns such moves, Khatibzadeh underscored.

According to the principled policy of the new Iranian government, cooperation with its neighbors is the solution to the region's problems, he noted.

RHM/FNA14000924000615