Heavy bombardments reported in Yemen after UAV shot down

We managed to shoot down a reconnaissance drone belonging to Saudi-led coalition in Saada, Yemen, Brigadier General Yahya Saree said in a press conference late on Monday.

This was a WING LOONG2 reconnaissance drone that was shot down over Saada, the Yemeni military spokesman added.

After the reconnaissance drone was shot down, Yemeni local media said that the Saudi-led bombers carried out heavy airstrikes on different parts of Yemen.

The reports said that the Saudi fighter jets bombed Marib province in central Yemen.

Saudi coalition fighters also conducted four airstrikes on Saada province while they also targeted al-Bayda province in four stages. Meanwhile, bombardments by Saudi-led coalition were reported in Taiz, al-Jawf and Najran border areas.

