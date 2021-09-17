Saudi Arabia's vital facilities targeted by Yemeni forces

Saudi sources reported on Friday that Saudi Arabia’s facilities in southern part of the country have been targeted in a large-scale military operation.

Sound of several large-scale explosions shook parts of Jizan and several other areas in southern Saudi Arabia, Al Mayadeen reported.

The sources added that a large-scale airstrike targeted Saudi Arabia's vital facilities deep inside the country's territory, the report added.

In this regard, Spokesman for Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced on Thu. that Yemeni army will hold a press conference on Fri. to provide the details of one of the "largest military operations" of Yemeni Armed Forces.

MA/FNA14000626000060