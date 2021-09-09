Yemen conducts drone attacks against targets in S. Arabia

Al-Arabiya TV quoted a spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition as saying that two drones had been fired by Yemeni forces at Khamis Mushait in southern Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi coalition as usual claimed that it had intercepted the drones before they reached their targets.

Also on Sunday morning, Arab media reported a ballistic missile operation by the Yemeni armed forces against the Saudi-led coalition against targets deep in the south and east of the Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia claims to have agreed to a ceasefire in Yemen while it continues to attack Yemen indiscriminately. In the meantime, Riyadh refuses to lift its blockade on Yemen.

