7 Yemeni civilians killed in Saudi bombardments in Shabwah

Yemeni local media reported on Saturday that the Saudi warplanes targeted a vehicle carrying Yemeni civilians in the southern Shabwah province and martyred seven of them.

Al-Maseera news network reported, quoting local sources, that seven civilians were killed during an airstrike by the Saudi coalition in the "Naqil al-Muqawi" area of the city of Markha in the province.

This is while the Saudi mercenaries are not doing well in Shabwa province. Last August, the Sheikhs of the Shabwa tribes announced the imminent expulsion of these forces from their province.

The Dheikhs said they would soon sign an agreement with the Yemeni army and popular committees to expel the Saudi aggressors.

According to the agreement, the Shabwa tribes will force out the Saudi-backed forces from the areas under their control, and in return, these areas will not become a battlefield between the forces of Sanaa and the Saudi coalition.

A tribal delegation from Beihan region has reportedly gone to Sanaa to coordinate efforts in this regard.

