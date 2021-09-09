Saudi-coalition strikes have killed 18,000 Yemeni civilians

According to a UN committee report, at least 18,000 Yemeni civilians have been killed or wounded in airstrikes since the Saudi coalition began its aggression on Yemen in 2015, according to a UN committee report.

According to Russia Today Arabic Language website, in a report to the Human Rights Council, UN-appointed experts said that the Yemenis have been subjected to about 10 airstrikes a day, or more than 23,000 in total since March 2015.

The Saudi-led coalition, with US support at the time, entered the war in March 2015 using airstrikes in particular.

Yemen is witnessing the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

KI/FNA14000618000021