  1. World
  2. Middle East
Sep 9, 2021, 9:23 AM

UN report:

Saudi-coalition strikes have killed 18,000 Yemeni civilians

Saudi-coalition strikes have killed 18,000 Yemeni civilians

TEHRAN, Sep. 09 (MNA) – At least 18,000 Yemeni civilians have been killed or injured in airstrikes since the Saudi coalition invaded Yemen in 2015, a UN Committee said recently in a report.

According to a UN committee report, at least 18,000 Yemeni civilians have been killed or wounded in airstrikes since the Saudi coalition began its aggression on Yemen in 2015, according to a UN committee report.

According to Russia Today Arabic Language website, in a report to the Human Rights Council, UN-appointed experts said that the Yemenis have been subjected to about 10 airstrikes a day, or more than 23,000 in total since March 2015.

The Saudi-led coalition, with US support at the time, entered the war in March 2015 using airstrikes in particular.

Yemen is witnessing the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

KI/FNA14000618000021

News Code 178421
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/178421/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News