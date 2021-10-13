Yemeni forces take control of Al-Juba city in Ma'rib prov.

According to the reports, Yemeni army forces and popular committees took control of al-Juba city center and surrounding areas and forces affiliated with ousted and fugitive Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi and Saudi-affiliated Al-Islah Party fled the country.

This is while that a member of Yemen’s Ansarullah Movement's Political Council said that retaking Ma’rib province would have a major impact on expelling occupiers and restoring Yemen's oil wealth.

In an interview with Al-Mayadeen, Mohammad Al-Bakhiti stressed that the Command of the Saudi coalition is present in Ma’rib province and all operations of this coalition are managed from there, so liberating the remaining areas of Ma’rib province is an important goal and will be a turning point and a new stage.

The airstrikes of the Saudi-led coalition will not last long and Yemeni Armed Forces will continue to improve their military capabilities, he added.

