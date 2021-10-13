  1. World
  2. Middle East
Oct 13, 2021, 9:53 AM

Yemeni forces take control of Al-Juba city in Ma'rib prov.

Yemeni forces take control of Al-Juba city in Ma'rib prov.

TEHRAN, Oct. 13 (MNA) – Yemeni sources reported that the country's army and popular committees continued to advance in Ma’rib province and took control of the city of Al-Juba and surrounding areas in the province.

According to the reports, Yemeni army forces and popular committees took control of al-Juba city center and surrounding areas and forces affiliated with ousted and fugitive Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi and Saudi-affiliated Al-Islah Party fled the country.

This is while that a member of Yemen’s Ansarullah Movement's Political Council said that retaking Ma’rib province would have a major impact on expelling occupiers and restoring Yemen's oil wealth.

In an interview with Al-Mayadeen, Mohammad Al-Bakhiti stressed that the Command of the Saudi coalition is present in Ma’rib province and all operations of this coalition are managed from there, so liberating the remaining areas of Ma’rib province is an important goal and will be a turning point and a new stage.

The airstrikes of the Saudi-led coalition will not last long and Yemeni Armed Forces will continue to improve their military capabilities, he added.

MA/5326349

News Code 179660
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/179660/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 10 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News