Riyadh claims it downed Yemeni army drone

The Saud-led coalition claimed to have intercepted and destroyed a drone sent by the Yemeni army and popular committees to Abha Airport.

In his recent remarks without mentioning the Saudi coalition's ongoing attacks on the people of Yemen, Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud claimed that Riyadh will not allow the Houthis to use Yemeni citizens as hostages and reserves the right to defend itself and will respond to attacks.

This week, Yemeni Armed Forces spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced the downing of a spy drone in Sa'ada province.

Saree said that the Yemeni armed forces will continue military operations against the aggressors and their mercenaries and defend the Yemeni country and people.

ZZ/FNA14000624000417