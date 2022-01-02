Sanaa, Shabwah provinces of Yemen bombed by Saudi fighters

A news source close to Yemeni Ansarullah reported on Sunday that the Saudi-led coalition twice bombed a residential area in Moeen district in Sanaa, the capital of Yemen.

According to the reports, the Saudi fighters also attacked Bayhan district in Shabwah province three times this morning.

So far, no reports have been released on the casualties from the airstrikes.

The Saudi-led coalition artillery attack on Saturday on “al-Raqo” border area in Yemen’s Saada province killed four civilians and injured four others.

Saudi Arabia, at the head of an Arab coalition backed by the United States, launched a military aggression against Yemen and imposed a land, air, and sea blockade on March 26, 2015, claiming that it was trying to bring the resigned and fugitive Yemeni president Mansur Hadi back to power.

