On Saturday, several explosions were reported in Al-Makha (Mocha), a port city southwest of the capital Sanaa in Yemen.

Media outlets affiliated with the UAE-backed Tareq Saleh's forces have accused the Yemeni army of carrying out the attack.

According to Yemeni sources, several parts of the port were targeted by missiles, only a few weeks after the port opened.

The port city is under the control of the UAE-sponsored Southern Transitional Council (STC).

