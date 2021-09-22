Yemeni forces seize another city in Marib

Yemeni sources reported this afternoon (Wednesday) that the Yemeni army and popular committees have taken control of Harib city in the south of Marib province.

Al-Mashhad al-Yemeni, which is close to the Saudi-backed ousted Hadi government forces, reported that the Sanaa army consisting of the Yemeni army and popular committees led by the Houthi Ansarullah brought the city under their control after heavy fighting with Hadi's forces.

Meanwhile, the sources on the battlefield said the fighting is still continuing in some parts of Harib, while warning losing the city would increase the risk of the Marib city's fall to the Sanna forces.

This is while Al-Jazeera reported that the city of Harib was under the full control of the Yemeni army and popular committees.

The report comes as Yemeni sources reported ‌yesterday evening that the Sanaa army brought under their control the two strategic cities of Bihan and Ain in Shabwa province in the south of Ma'rib.

Also last week, Yemeni army forces liberated two important cities, Rahbah and Mahliyah in Ma'rib province, as part of Operation Al-Nasr Al-Mubin.

