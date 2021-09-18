Ansarullah shots Saudi-coalition drone in Sa'dah

According to Al-Masirah, the downed drone was a Wing Loong II.

Ansarullah's ground-to-air missiles downed the drone in Sa'dah in north-western Yemen.

This is while Brigadier General Yahya Saree the spokesman for the Yemeni armed forces announced a few days ago that the Yemeni armed forces will continue military operations against the aggressors and their mercenaries and defend the Yemeni country and people.

He said that the Yemeni army and popular committees, that are affiliated with the Yemeni Houthi-led Ansarullah movement, have been able to liberate "Mahlieh" and "Rahbeh" in Marib province.

HJ/5307668