  1. Politics
Sep 18, 2021, 6:00 PM

Ansarullah shots Saudi-coalition drone in Sa'dah

Ansarullah shots Saudi-coalition drone in Sa'dah

TEHRAN, Sep. 18 (MNA) – Ansarullah forces say they have targeted a drone belonging to the Saudi aggressor coalition in Sa'dah.

According to Al-Masirah, the downed drone was a Wing Loong II.

Ansarullah's ground-to-air missiles downed the drone in Sa'dah in north-western Yemen.

This is while Brigadier General Yahya Saree the spokesman for the Yemeni armed forces announced a few days ago that the Yemeni armed forces will continue military operations against the aggressors and their mercenaries and defend the Yemeni country and people.

He said that the Yemeni army and popular committees, that are affiliated with the Yemeni Houthi-led Ansarullah movement, have been able to liberate "Mahlieh" and "Rahbeh" in Marib province.

HJ/5307668

News Code 178796
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/178796/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News