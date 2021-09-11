Yemeni forces liberate two more regions in Marib province

According to the website of Yemeni Al-Masira TV, Brigadier General Yahya Saree the spokesman for the Yemeni armed forces held a press conference to detail the third phase of "Al-Nasr Al-Mubin" operation on Saturday.

Saree said that the Yemeni armed forces will continue military operations against the aggressors and their mercenaries and defend the Yemeni country and people.

He said that the Yemeni army and popular committees, that are affiliated with Yemeni Houthi-led Ansarullah movement, have been able to liberate "Mahlieh" and "Rahbeh" in Marib province.

The Yemeni military spokesman added that the new advances in Marib came despite the heavy bombardments by the Saudi-led military coalition.

Saree said that the Saudi fighter jets conducted 37 aerial attacks to stop the Yemeni forces.

The spokesman added that as many as 150 mercenaries affiliated with the Saudi-led coalition were killed or wounded, and several others were captured alive by their forces.

He added that an area of 1,200 square kilometers was liberated in Rahbeh and Mahlieh.

The spokesman added that the local forces had good cooperation with their forces in a bid to normalize the situation in Marib.

He expressed his appreciation to tribes in Marib in the struggle for freedom and independence and the liberation of the province.

The inhabitants of Marb support their country and nation against the aggressors and occupiers, he underscored.

