Iran ready to take part in rebuilding Azerbaijan freed areas

Speaking in a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov on Tue., Amir-Abdollahian Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran reiterated that his country is ready to take part in reconstruction of the areas liberated in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

During the phone talk, Azeri foreign minister congratulated Hossein Amir-Abdollahian for wining vote of confidence from the Iranian Parliament as foreign minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Amir-Abdollahian went on to say that Islamic Republic of Iran is keen on promoting all-out bilateral relations with the Republic of Azerbaijan and emphasized readiness of Iran for participating in rebuilding the areas liberated in Republic of Azerbaijan.

Iranian foreign minister also stressed the need to respect international borders and called for settlement of disputes in the Caucasus region through political and peaceful means.

Azeri foreign minister, for his part, stressed the need for the expansion of bilateral ties in all areas between the two countries of Iran and Azerbaijan.

Foreign ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Republic of Azerbaijan also invited each other to visit the two countries' capitals in the shortest time possible.

MA/5294060