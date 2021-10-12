Enemy should not be given chance to disrupt Tehran-Baku ties

Speaking in a telephone conversation with his Azeri counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov on Tue., Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that Tehran and Baku have enemies, and the two sides should not give the enemies a chance to disrupt relations between the two countries.

Iranian foreign minister emphasized the need for mutual respect and independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the two countries of Iran and Azerbaijan, adding that Tehran and Baku have a long-standing relationship with each other which dates to many years ago.

The two countries of Iran and Azerbaijan must prevent misunderstandings in bilateral relations and it is deserved to quickly continue their amicable relations in the right and growing path, Amir-Abdollahian reiterated.

He then pointed to the problem of transiting Iranian trucks to Azerbaijan and said that Islamic Republic of Iran expects Azerbaijan to take effective steps in line with resolving transit problems of Iranian trucks.

Azeri foreign minister, for his part, termed relations of his country with the Islamic Republic of Iran ‘friendly and amicable’ and added that Republic of Azerbaijan attaches great importance to its relations with friend countries like Islamic Republic of Iran.

Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized the need for resolving problems through dialogue and in a calm and sincere ambience.

He suggested that the two countries' customs officials hold direct talks to resolve the transit problems of Iranian goods.

Azeri foreign minister also stressed the need to pursuit release of two Iranian truck drivers.

