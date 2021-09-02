Italy to stand beside Iran under intl. COVAX mechanism: FM

In this message, Maio congratulated the appointment of Hossein Amir-Abdollahian as the new foreign minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He also expressed confidence about the continuation of the development of relations between Italy and Iran regarding the historical friendship between the two countries.

The UN and partners have established the COVAX Facility so that all countries will have access to vaccines, regardless of their wealth.

The COVAX Facility, a global risk-sharing mechanism for pooled procurement and equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

HJ/5294993