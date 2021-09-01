Cooperation with neighbors new administration's priority

Referring to his meeting with the Prime Minister of the UAE on the sidelines of the Baghdad Summit, Amir-Abdollahian in a tweet on early Wednesday wrote, "On the sidelines of the cooperation and participation summit in Baghdad, I had a positive and cordial conversation with UAE PM Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum."

"Iran and the UAE can take big steps towards cooperation and the realization of neighborhood policy and diplomacy," he added.

"During this meeting, we spoke about the positive intentions and will of the leaders of the two countries to strengthen relations and emphasized the fraternal relations between the two countries," the foreign ministry noted.

"We consult and cooperate with our neighbors to advance our relations and achieve regional cooperation," he added, saying, "Cooperation with neighbors is a priority of the 13th administration."

