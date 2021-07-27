  1. Politics
Jul 28, 2021, 12:30 AM

Zarif discusses ties, regional issues with Azeri counterpart

Zarif discusses ties, regional issues with Azeri counterpart

TEHRAN, Jul. 28 (MNA) – Foreign Minister Javad Zarif and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov discussed the latest developments in bilateral relations and regional issues in a phone call on Tuesday.

According to a statement by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Iran Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held a telephone conversation on Tuesday afternoon with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov.

During the phone conversations, the two top diplomats discussed the latest developments in bilateral relations and regional issues.

The last time the two foreign ministers talked to each other was a day before Eid al-Adha. On July 20th, Zarif made a call to Bayramov to offer his congratulations on Eid al-Adha, also to discuss bilateral relations.

KI

News Code 176648
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/176648/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News