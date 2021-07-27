Zarif discusses ties, regional issues with Azeri counterpart

According to a statement by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Iran Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held a telephone conversation on Tuesday afternoon with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov.

During the phone conversations, the two top diplomats discussed the latest developments in bilateral relations and regional issues.

The last time the two foreign ministers talked to each other was a day before Eid al-Adha. On July 20th, Zarif made a call to Bayramov to offer his congratulations on Eid al-Adha, also to discuss bilateral relations.

