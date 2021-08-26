FM Amir-Abdollahian holds talks with FM Qureshi in Tehran

On his first day as Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a meeting in the building of the Foreign Ministry in Tehran.

Qureshi traveled to Tehran after meeting with Turkmen officials and was welcomed by General Director of Iranian Foreign Ministry’s West Asia Department Seyyed Rasoul Mousavi.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh announced on Monday that the Pakistani Foreign Minister would arrive in Tehran on Thursday. "The visit will take place at the request of the Pakistani Foreign Minister and will focus on bilateral issues and Afghanistan."

Earlier, the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced in a statement that Qureshi is scheduled to pay official visits to Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and the Islamic Republic of Iran from August 24 to August 26.

During the Pakistani Foreign Minister's visit to these countries, he will hold high-level meetings to discuss the situation in Afghanistan and increasing bilateral relations with each of these countries. In a meeting with senior officials from the host countries, Qureshi will outline Pakistan's views on the latest developments in Afghanistan.

