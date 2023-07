Iran’s foreign minister is expected to travel to Pakistan for a two-day visit on August 3, The Nation quoted diplomatic sources as saying.

Amir-Abdollahian will hold meetings with Pakistani officials.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto and Amir-Abdollahian will hold formal talks during the Iranian foreign minister’s visit.

Both will address a joint press conference at the Foreign Office after negotiations.

RHM/PR