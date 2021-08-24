Pakistan FM to visit Iran to discuss Afghanistan, mutual ties

The Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced in a statement that Qureshi is scheduled to pay official visits to Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and the Islamic Republic of Iran from August 24 to August 26.

During the Pakistani Foreign Minister's visit to these countries, he will hold high-level meetings to discuss the situation in Afghanistan and increasing bilateral relations with each of these countries.

In a meeting with senior officials from the host countries, Qureshi will outline Pakistan's views on the latest developments in Afghanistan.

Islamabad believes that neighboring countries play a vital role in peace, security and stability in Afghanistan and the region, the statement added, saying that close coordination between neighbors is crucial to resolving common challenges and advancing common goals of regional peace, security, stability and communication.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh announced on Monday that the Pakistani Foreign Minister will arrive in Tehran on Thursday. "The visit will take place at the request of the Pakistani Foreign Minister and will focus on bilateral issues and Afghanistan."

