Tehran, Islamabad seek stability in Afghanistan

“Qureshi’s visit is considered to be very important at this sensitive era because Iran and Pakistan have been affected by the consequences of the two decades of occupation by the United States and its Western allies and resulted chaos in neighboring Afghanistan”, Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini said on the upcoming visit of Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to Iran.

The diplomat added, "Pakistan's foreign minister is visiting Tehran for the second time in less than six months and now Qureshi is the first high-ranking diplomatic official of the Islamabad government to visit Tehran at the start of the 13th government in Iran."

Hosseini said that Iran and Pakistan have had good coordination in Afghanistan in recent years and have always held close consultations with each other.

According to the ambassador, Iran and Pakistan as Afghanistan's two main neighbors, want good things for the people of Afghanistan and understand the endless suffering of Afghans. Both countries have common and close stances on the Afghan peace talks and believe that the peace talks should be concluded and implemented without foreign interference and with the participation of all Afghan groups.

"Tehran and Islamabad oppose any military solutions to the crisis in Afghanistan and emphasize the formation of an inclusive and national government “, he said.

On the visit, he said, "During Qureshi's visit to Tehran, in addition to examining a wide range of regional issues and developments in Afghanistan, progress in bilateral cooperation, trade and strengthening border relations between the two countries will be discussed."

KI/ZM/IRN84448527