Top diplomats congratulate new Iran foreign minister

After Hossein Amir-Abdollahian became the Iranian foreign minister yesterday following securing a confidence vote at the parliament, congratulatory messages are pouring in. Following the congratulatory messages from the Russian, the Yemeni, Kuwaiti and Azeri foreign ministers, the foreign ministers of Sultanate of Oman, Sri Lanka, Kazakhstan and Turkey have also taken the lead to congratulate their new Iranian counterpart.

Oman's Foreign Minister, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Al Busaidi congratulated Hossein Amir-Abdollahian for his appointment as new foreign minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran and wished him evermore success in the new position.

During the phone talk, Al Busaidi emphasized that the policy of the Sultanate of Oman is based on excellent neighborly relations and the continuation of good cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran and will continue in the new administration.

He expressed hope that the two countries of Iran and Oman would witness further enhanced cooperation of the two countries in various fields.

Iranian Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian thanked his Omani counterpart for attending the inauguration ceremony of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran and congratulated the 50th anniversary of the establishment of an official diplomatic relationship between Iran and Oman.

Amir-Abdollahian considered the amicable and friendly ties between Iran and Oman during five decades ‘full of historical, political and cultural developments affecting bilateral and regional relations'.

Referring to the new Iranian government's foreign policy priorities for expanding relations with its neighbors, the Iranian foreign minister evaluated Oman's position as excellent in this regard.

The two sides also emphasized the need to upgrade and realize the existing capacities of economic cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Oman.

Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka Gamini Lakshman Peiris sent a congratulatory message to his Iranian counterpart and expressed hoped that the two countries of Iran and Sri Lanka would witness evermore and strengthened ties in future.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu also congratulated his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian for his appointment as foreign minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During the phone talks, the two sides, in addition to reviewing the bilateral ties in various arenas, exchanged their views in the field of exploring venues for evermore expansion of mutual cooperation and discussed the latest developments in the region.

In his message to Iranian FM, Mūhtar Tıleuberdı, the Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan also congratulated him.

He also expressed his readiness to cooperate with Amir-Abdollahian to develop the two countries relations.

