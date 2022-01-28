  1. Politics
Jan 28, 2022, 4:07 PM

Iran FM's visit to India postponed due to COVID-19

TEHRAN, Jan. 28 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister's visit to India was postponed due to the illness of his Indian counterpart Subramaniam Jaishankar, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Friday.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian's visit to India has been postponed as the Indian Minister of Foreign affairs has contracted with COVID-19, Saeed Khatibzadeh announced.

Indian Foreign Minister Subramaniam Jaishankar announced today that he has contracted coronavirus.

Amir-Abdollahian announced on Monday night on the sidelines of the National Conference on Iran and Neighbors at the Center for Political and International Studies of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran that he was scheduled to travel to India and Sri Lanka next week.

