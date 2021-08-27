Iran ready to host Afghanistan's neighbors meeting in Tehran

Referring to the meeting of the foreign ministers of Iran and Pakistan on Thursday, Mousavi in his Twitter account wrote that a very important meeting was held on the first day of taking office by Hossein Amir-Abdollahian as new foreign minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, adding that the meeting between the foreign ministers of Pakistan and Iran is a roadmap for the future of the of relations between the two countries in all bilateral and regional fields.

"Iran welcomed the idea of Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi regarding the meeting of foreign ministers of Afghanistan's neighbors and expressed its readiness to hold it in Tehran," he said.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met and held talks with his Pakistani counterpart, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, on Thursday.

During the meetings, the two sides discussed the development of bilateral relations and the situation in Afghanistan.

Qureshi traveled to Tehran after meeting with Turkmen officials and was welcomed by General Director of Iranian Foreign Ministry’s West Asia Department Seyyed Rasoul Mousavi.

Earlier, the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced in a statement that Qureshi is scheduled to pay official visits to Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and the Islamic Republic of Iran from August 24 to August 26.

During the Pakistani Foreign Minister's visit to these countries, he would hold high-level meetings to discuss the situation in Afghanistan and increasing bilateral relations with each of these countries. In a meeting with senior officials from the host countries, Qureshi will outline Pakistan's views on the latest developments in Afghanistan.

