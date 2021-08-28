Negotiations that preserve Iranian rights are acceptable

He made the remarks in his phone talk with European Union Foreign Policy Chief Joseph Borrell on Friday.

In this telephone conversation, Amir-Abdollahian emphasized Tehran's commitment to dialogue and constructive interaction within the framework of balanced diplomacy, calling the negotiations a tool of diplomacy.

"A negotiation that has tangible and practical results and will preserve the rights and interests of the people is acceptable for Iran," he said.

Amir-Abdollahian considered the law approved by the Iranian Parliament on nuclear issues to be binding on the Iranian government, saying, "In any negotiation, the real action of the parties must be established in accordance with their obligations."

Congratulating Amir-Abdollahian for his appointment as new Iranian foreign minister, Borrell, for his part, announced the readiness of the European Union to expand cooperation with Iran.

He also considered the presence of the High Representative of the Union in the inauguration of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran as the determination of the EU in this regard.

Referring to the EU's role as coordinator of the JCPOA and the Vienna talks, Borrell expressed hope that the new government of Iran announces Tehran's suggestive date for the next Vienna meeting as soon as possible.

He also described the developments in Afghanistan as a new challenge for the region and the world and stressed the need for serious cooperation on Afghan refugees issues.

Amir-Abdollahian said that Afghanistan's solution is to form an inclusive government that reflects the country's ethnic and demographic composition, saying, "The people of Afghanistan must decide for their future."

He stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran hosts more than three and a half million Afghans in Iran, but the new wave of Afghan refugees is a serious issue that requires other countries and international organizations to provide the necessary assistance in this regard.

